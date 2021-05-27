Telework and online sales grants announced for small Harford businesses; applications open on June 1

Harford County will begin accepting applications for grants to help small businesses with telework and online sales operations on June 1, the county announced Wednesday.
At around $1,000 each, 21 grants will be awarded through the state’s Telework and Online Sales Relief Grant program. The state funds the program through its Maryland RELIEF Act, according to a statement from the county.
Businesses that have not received prior COVID-relief funding from the state or the county will be prioritized, according to the statement, and can start applying for the grants on Tuesday, June 1. The county has offered several rounds of grants to businesses, farms, childcare centers and restaurants earlier in the pandemic. Other eligible businesses can apply on Monday, June 7, if funding remains available.
“Funds must be used for expenses incurred after March 1, 2020, to establish or expand online sales operations and/or teleworking opportunities during COVID-19. Examples include website development, expansion to an e-commerce platform, and laptops for teleworking,” according to the announcement.
To be eligible, a business must have been established prior to March 9, 2020, and be operating with a physical location in Harford County. Businesses with more than 20 total employees, excluding the owner, are not eligible.
“Being able to do business online has become important than ever, and these grants will help Harford’s small businesses continue adapting to stay competitive,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “As we have with prior grant programs, my administration will work quickly to get COVID-relief funds into the hands that need them.”