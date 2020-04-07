Harford County Council to hear public comments via web-conference

In an effort to keep citizens engaged in the legislative process and in the name of transparency, the Harford County Council’s public hearing on Tuesday, April 7, will be hosted online, and citizens who preregister will be able to testify through web conferencing.
Residents who wish to register to speak must email council@harfordcountycouncil.com or call 410-638-3343 by 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. They will have to provide their name, email, phone number and address as well as indicate their position on the matter being discussed and if they are speaking on behalf of an organization, according to the release from council president Patrick Vincenti. A webcasted legislative session will follow the public hearing.
“While we find ourselves in uncertain times, it is very important to the County Council that during the COVID-19 pandemic the public remains connected to the Legislative Process,” the release states. “We have worked diligently with county staff to keep this process transparent.”
The council’s Tuesday agenda lists a public hearing on a master water and sewer plan spring 2020 update. The resolution was first introduced March 3 at the request of Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and covers a biannual update of the county’s water and sewer plans — a road-map for water and sewer-related projects in the county.
Vincenti said that this is uncharted territory for the county council, which has never held a virtual meeting as it will Tuesday. Similarly, they have never tried this method of soliciting public comment. Nobody will be in the council chambers for the public hearing or legislative session, he said.
“We are going to do a test on this public hearing and see where it goes so we can make modifications moving forward,” he said. “We absolutely value our citizens’ participation in the legislative process, so we are going to start out with this public hearing and see how it is done.”
Vincenti said he was unsure how the system would work — if it would put callers on hold or require the council to call them back. More specific instructions will be given to callers after the registration deadline, according to the release.
Harford County Health Officer Dr. Russell Moy and University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Dr. Faheem Younus are also scheduled to deliver updates on COVID-19 at the hearing, which the public is not allowed to physically attend for fears of transmitting the virus to others.
The meeting will be streamed on Harford Cable Network’s YouTube page. Private citizens get 3 minutes to speak while those representing organizations get 5 minutes. All the internet testimony is considered public information and subject to the Maryland Public Information Act, the release states.