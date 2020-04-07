Harford County Council to hear public comments via web-conference

Residents who wish to register to speak must email council@harfordcountycouncil.com or call 410-638-3343 by 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. They will have to provide their name, email, phone number and address as well as indicate their position on the matter being discussed and if they are speaking on behalf of an organization, according to the release from council president Patrick Vincenti. A webcasted legislative session will follow the public hearing.