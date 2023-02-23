Harford County Council hears update on school bus stop arm camera program

Harford Sheriff Jeff Gahler presented an update on the installation of cameras on county school buses Tuesday at the legislative session of the Harford County Council.

The recently implemented Stop Arm Camera program, organized through the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Harford County Public Schools, records drivers of cars that disobey the law and drive around school buses that are stopped to board and drop off students.

As of Feb. 15, about 100 of the county’s 500 school buses are outfitted with the stop arm cameras, Gahler said.

The cameras, paid for by vendor Angel Trax at no cost to the county or public schools, record violations that lead to $125 fines. Fifty percent of the money is returned to the vendor and the other half goes to the sheriff’s office. Angel Trax also installed cameras inside the county’s public school buses.

Gahler said the Sheriff’s Office hopes to hire another person with the funds, and any surplus will be used to fund traffic and pedestrian safety.

“It’s long overdue, but I’m happy to announce, working with the school system, we’re finally here,” Gahler said.

The council passed a bill in 2014 allowing the sheriff to develop the camera program for school buses. In 2018, the Harford County Traffic Safety Advisory Board recommended moving forward with the program.

In other council news, a resolution was passed designating the Fairview AME Church, Fairview School and Turner Memorial Cemetery in Forest Hill as Harford County Historic Landmarks.

The council also introduced 12 agricultural preservation resolutions for various properties across the county, as well as a resolution that would designate the McComas Institute, the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery and the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Joppatowne as The McComas Village Historic District.

The council also recognized Black History Month and honored the Harford NAACP for 100 years of service.