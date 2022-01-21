Harford County Council appoints board members, introduces bill to fund retirement health care

The Harford County Council took several actions at its meeting Tuesday.
A bill was introduced that would authorize about $1.7 million to be transferred to the county’s Other Post Employment Benefits trust fund to help fund retirement health care for fiscal 2022. This money would be reallocated from various funds such as the Highways Fund and the Parks and Recreation Fund. There will be a public hearing for the bill Feb. 15.
The council appointed three new members to the county’s Economic Development Advisory Board: Theresa Felder, president of Harford Community College; Mark Shaver, senior vice president of strategy, physician services and business development at UM Upper Chesapeake Health; and Matthew Scales, executive director of Visit Harford. They also appointed Lynn Faulkner, a retired nurse, to the county’s Environmental Advisory bBoard.
The council also upheld the zoning hearing examiner’s decision to reject Foster’s Run LLC’s request to rezone its Joppa subdivision from an R1 Urban Residential District to R3, a change that would have allowed the developer to build more housing on the site. R1 zoning permits single family homes on lots of 15,000 to 20,000 square feet, while an R3 classification allows smaller lot sizes of 5,000 to 7,500 square feet, according to the Planning and Zoning Department’s website. The Foster’s Run subdivision sits on approximately 133 acres between Trimble Road and Dembytown Road in Joppa.
Nearly 20 Perryman residents opposed to development of the Mitchell property attended the meeting and several spoke during the public comment portion. Council member Curtis Beulah, whose district contains Perryman, said at the Jan. 11 meeting that the community would not be able to handle increased truck traffic from the project, which would involve construction of five warehouses with 5.2 million square feet of space. Council members did not comment on the project at this meeting.
The council also held a special legislative session Wednesday to approve a closed session to receive legal advice from council attorney Charles E. Kearney Jr., as well as Michael Berman and Stuart Cherry of Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC, regarding the City of Havre de Grace’s lawsuit against the council because of changes the council made to a county redistricting map. No action or vote was taken during the closed session, according to Council President Patrick Vincenti.