Wagner gives Harford County Council update on proposed changes to legislation allowing farm breweries

The county councilmember who convened a work group to re-examine 2015 legislation allowing farm breweries in Harford County provided a report Tuesday to the county council, outlining several guidelines the group has agreed upon so far.
On June 8, the county council passed a 120-day moratorium on approval of new farm breweries while the study group discussed the current operation of facilities and the criteria which needed to be further examined.
County Councilman Robert Wagner, who empaneled the committee, proposed the moratorium because he thinks many farm breweries have strayed from the original intent of the legislation — giving farms a supplemental source of income — and eclipsed farms’ regular operations as their biggest money-maker.
Wagner, during his report to the council at its meeting Tuesday, said adequate parking should be provided on the site at future farm breweries, with no off-site parking permitted. The property on which the brewery sits should also be at least 25 acres, he said, and the farm must be owner occupied and operated.
A farm brewery should produce at least two acres of grain, hops, fruit or other ingredients used to make their alcohol, which can be grown on-site as well as off-site, as long as the off-site farm is owned, occupied and operated by the applicant.
Although Wagner mentioned the board considered requiring the breweries to close at 9 p.m., it was ultimately decided to allow them to operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
He added all enclosed structures used for tasting, sales and events shall not exceed 2,500 square feet.
While originally the minimum setback for lot lines was 100 feet, the group decided 300 feet would give the farm breweries more adequate space and buffering in between any other residential use that may be nearby.
“There are other things we talked about that are still a little fluid and at our next meeting … we should be able to develop the language we need to put together a finished bill and address a majority of the concerns that are within our purview,” Wagner said.
The group is planning to meet again in September, but a date has not yet been set.
He went on to explain the group “never intended to slam farm breweries in any way” but was designed to develop “from the flaws seen in some that are already up and operating.”
Existing farm breweries would be grandfathered into whatever changes the council makes, Wagner had previously said.
Three farm breweries — Falling Branch Brewery in Street, Slate Farm Brewery in Whiteford and Hopkins Farm Brewery in Level — have been approved since 2016 and are operating in the county.
AleCraft Brewery in Bel Air had planned to open a farm brewery on Waverly Drive, off Route 1 near Hickory. Brad Streett, the vice president of AleCraft, said the moratorium was introduced the day before the project’s zoning hearing in May. AleCraft withdrew its application the same day the moratorium was introduced, according to a county spokesperson.
Another planned brewery, Duncale Farms on Whitaker Mill Road, was exempted from the moratorium because it had received an agricultural grant from the county in 2019 for the establishment of a farm brewery.
Wagner said he looks forward to having conversations about the bill with his fellow council members after the work group is finished. Any changes would ultimately come from the Harford County Council, which has the authority to modify the existing legislation.
During public comment, Harford County resident Sandy Magness, noted she is “glad the council is actually working on the farm brewery bill,” as some issues need addressing.
“I want to thank the council for trying to get answers for all of us taxpayers,” she said.
The nine-member group has been meeting since June 23 to consider changes to the legislation. It is composed of representatives of the county council, Harford County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s planning and zoning department, the farming industry and the farm brewery industry.
At the group’s last meeting, Kevin Atticks, the executive director of the Brewers Association of Maryland, was critical of some of the changes being being discussed, which he said could make Harford among the most restrictive in the state regarding farm breweries.
Latest Harford County
Only two jurisdictions in Maryland require 25 acres of land to establish a farm brewery, and most require only 10 to 20 acres at minimum, Atticks said.