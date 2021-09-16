Harford County council asks Upper Chesapeake Health to reconsider vaccine mandate for medical staff

On Tuesday, the council distilled its objection to the vaccine mandate into a letter to be sent to the president and chief executive officer of UCH Lyle Sheldon. The letter — approved with six affirmative votes and one absent — says that dismissing unvaccinated staff could further understaff the hospital and add to wait times for first responders transferring patients to the hospital’s care. It requested UCH “consider the unintended consequences that this vaccination mandate will have” and provide the council with a plan to address staffing shortages and wait times resulting from the mandate.