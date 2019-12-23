“Harford County Public Schools’ enrollment is larger than it was in 2011, and yet we have 504 — let me say that again, 504 — less adults to support our children’s mental health and educational well being,” Stacey Gerringer, principal of Abingdon Elementary School and president of The Association of Public School Administrators and Supervisors of Harford County, said during the public comment portion of the Dec. 17 County Council meeting.