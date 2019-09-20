Harford council gives update on Route 22 expansion amid motorist complaints

Harford County officials announced in late July that Schucks Road will be closed at the intersection with Edwards Lane, south of the intersection of Schucks and Route 22, from Aug. 12 to Nov. 20 so county workers can make “geometric improvements” such as adjusting the road grade and upgrading the storm drains to enhance the safety and “drivability” of the intersection, according to a notice posted on the county and Harford Community College websites.