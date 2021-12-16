Retiring Upper Chesapeake Health leader honored at final Harford council meeting of 2021

This week’s meeting and public hearing were significantly shorter than that the previous week.Before the meeting, the council heard from representatives for County Executive Barry Glassman about Bill 21-026, which would appropriate funds from the general fund for the current fiscal year to both the State’s Attorney’s office and the county Board of Elections. Billy Boniface, chief adviser to the Harford County executive, and Al Peisinger, state’s attorney for Harford County, proposed $375,000 be allocated to the State’s Attorney’s office to fund salaries for six new positions and $128,000 for the Board of Elections.