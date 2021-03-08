One year after its first coronavirus case, Harford County trying to secure its fair share of COVID-19 vaccines

According to a recent poll from Goucher College, the pandemic has taken its toll on Marylanders’ mental well-being. The results published Monday show that 55% of respondents from across the state said they feel frustrated more often since the pandemic began last year; 50% also said they feel stressed more often. About a third of those surveyed said they feel angry more often since the pandemic began, and 45% of surveyed Marylanders said they felt sad more often, according to the poll.