License denied for proposed 9,400-square-foot liquor store in Bel Air; board cites impact on other stores

The Harford County Liquor Control Board denied Cork Wine & Spirits’ application for tentative approval of a liquor license needed to operate a large retail liquor store proposed for the Tollgate Marketplace shopping center in Bel Air.
The commissioners voted 3-1 against granting the liquor license, which was sought by JBST Enterprises Inc., following a roughly eight-hour hearing Wednesday.
“We felt, as a board, that there really isn’t a need at this time for another liquor store in Bel Air, that the public is adequately served with the current licensees,” Board Chair Walter “Butch” Tilley said as he presented the board’s majority opinion.
Tilley, Vice Chair Sheryl Davis Kohl and Commissioner Frederic Merchant voted against granting the license; Commissioner Paul Majewski voted in favor. Commissioner James Welch recused himself from voting, noting that he has a “professional relationship” with two of the many people who made presentations during the hearing.
Majewski dissented, noting he thought the shopping center could accommodate the store, and it would boost local sales of alcoholic beverages as other businesses in Tollgate Marketplace attract people from multiple parts of Harford and outside the county.
“The only question that I was weighing is, do we need a new [liquor] license and how it affects our [other] licensees,” he said.
The vote came after the five commissioners discussed their decision in closed session with the board’s attorney. That closed session followed about eight hours of testimony for and against the planned store during the hearing, which was held in the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp.
Public bodies in Harford County have typically held their meetings online since the pandemic forced institutions throughout Maryland to close to the public in March, but liquor board leaders wanted to open the hearing Wednesday to the public considering the significant community interest in and protest against Cork.
The proposal for Cork, which would be owned and operated by company President Jennifer Linthicum, Vice President Dorothy Leslie, Secretary Tessa Hosutt and Treasurer Joseph Vales, has attracted much opposition from people who live near the shopping center as well as the owners of other Bel Air liquor stores.
Attorneys Joseph Snee and Laura Bechtel, of Bel Air, represented the applicants and presented testimony in support of the store from experts such as Torrence Pierce, civil engineer and president of Frederick Ward Associates in Bel Air, traffic planner J. Mark Keeley and Gerald Patnode Jr., a business and marketing consultant.
Patnode presented his analysis showing that the Bel Air area could support another liquor store and that the economic and population data for the town and county indicates sufficient consumer demand.
“Any time you have a competitor on the marketplace, it causes everybody to up their game,” he said.
Vales, the Cork company treasurer, testified on behalf of the business with an emphasis on customer service and using technology such as an app to make shopping easier. The Carroll County resident noted he is leaving a teaching career in Baltimore County to embark on the new venture, but he stressed that he and his partners will “do everything we can to make this store great” and “really bring a sense of pride to the community.”
Bel Air resident Elizabeth Mika, who said she lives in the West Gate community about a mile from Tollgate Marketplace, also testified in favor of Cork, noting the proposed location is convenient to where she lives, plus she expects she would be able to find gluten-free beverages there as it has been challenging to find such products at other liquor stores in the area.
“It would be very convenient to have a liquor store right where I do the rest of my shopping,” she said.
The left-hand side of the meeting room was filled with people opposed to Cork, though. The residents and business owners were represented by a number of attorneys including David and Linda Carter of Beltsville, David Mister of Timonium, Thomas Wintz Jr. of Bel Air and Albert J. A. Young of Bel Air.
Wintz noted, while cross-examining Mika, that he lives in West Gate, too. He also testified to the board on behalf of Ranjit Singh, owner and licensee for Cheers Wine & Spirits in Bel Air. The Singh family leased space for their store, previously called Tollgate Liquors, in Tollgate Marketplace until 2018, when they purchased the current space for their business at 100 N. Tollgate Road, across from Harford Mall.
“Buying this property was a dream for him,” Wintz said.
Wintz, as well as the Singhs’ daughter, Amani Virk, both expressed concern that having a new, large liquor store so close to Cheers could put the family out of business.
“We would most likely have to close our doors,” Virk, a second-year law student at Drexel University in Philadelphia who helps her parents operate the store, told the board. “We would not be able to remain open.”
Cork Wine & Spirits had been slated for more than 9,400 square feet of space in the storefront in Tollgate Marketplace previously occupied by Party City.
Party City has moved a few doors away from its former space in the large shopping center at Route 24 and Route 1 in Bel Air.
Tollgate Marketplace hosts a number of anchor tenants, such as the Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store, Homesense, Michaels, Barnes & Noble, Joann Fabric and Craft as well as other retail stores and restaurants.