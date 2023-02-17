Coppermine exercises letter of intent to run Bel Air Athletic Club

Coppermine, the Baltimore-based sports and fitness club with several locations throughout the region, has stepped in to run the former Bel Air Athletic Club.

The announcement was made Thursday in a statement by Coppermine owner Alex Jacobs on the company’s website, on what was scheduled to be the Bel Air club’s last day in business.

“Four weeks ago, we heard, just like most of you, that the Bel Air Athletic Club (BAAC) would be closing its doors today, February 16th,” Jacobs said in the statement. “Within a week, our team was invited to tour the massive 110,000 sq foot facility. The staff and customers were so welcoming and proud of their club. ... We could tell that this club meant a lot to the staff and clientele.”

Jacobs said Coppermine signed a letter of intent to take over the athletic club and will invest $4 million in renovations over the next two years. The club is housed in its own building at 658 Boulton St., just behind Harford Mall.

Bel Air town administrator Edward Hopkins said the town heard that Coppermine sent a letter to club members announcing the deal. “We look forward to meeting with the club’s new owners to hear the exciting details and welcome them to the Bel Air community,” Hopkins said Friday.

Meanwhile, the facility will get a new paint job, new lighting and new equipment within the next 90 days, Jacobs said.

“We will continue to invest in you, this club, and the community over the next several years,” Jacobs said in the statement. “We will bring excellent programming and customer service to keep that sense of belonging and family at the BAAC ... we will ask for you to support us on this journey.”

Jacobs was unavailable for an interview Friday, said an employee at the Coppermine Fieldhouse in Baltimore, where the company is headquartered, when reached by phone.

In a posting to Facebook, County Council Vice President Tony Giangiordano said he’s been working out at the club since he was 17 and was happy to hear the news about Coppermine. “I am very happy that Coppermine will breathe new life into this icon and pillar of the community for years to come. Earlier today [Thursday], I spoke with the CEO and congratulated him on his winning bid. Thanks for believing in our club.”

Coppermine has 15 locations in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Carroll County, according to its website.