Chimney fire causes $125,000 in damages to home on Cool Spring Road in Harford County

A chimney fire that spread into other parts of a home Wednesday in Harford County caused about $125,000 in damages, according to the state fire marshal’s office.
The fire at the two-story, single family home in the 2500 block of Cool Spring Road was reported around 8:50 a.m., according to a notice from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. It took 45 firefighters approximately 25 minutes to get it under control.
One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, the fire marshal’s office said.
The home’s occupants are being assisted by friends and family, according to the fire marshal.
The Level Volunteer Fire Company was the first to respond and was assisted by other companies from Harford and York County, Pennsylvania.