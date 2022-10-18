Baltimore energy company donates 300 acres near Conowingo Dam to the state for Chesapeake Bay watershed conservation

Gov. Larry Hogan joined officials from Harford and Cecil counties on Saturday to celebrate Constellation Energy Corp.’s donation of about 300 acres south of the Conowingo Dam to the state.

The donation will promote conservation of the Chesapeake Bay watershed and expand access to parks at the local, state and national levels.

Advertisement

“As governor, I have looked for opportunities to bring people together and build partnerships between state and local government, the private sector and non-government organizations to create results that improve the quality of life for Maryland residents,” Hogan said, according to a Constellation news release. “Constellation’s donation of land to support recreation and conservation is a great example of what we can accomplish when we work together.”

Hogan and several state and local leaders attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the trailhead of the Wildflower Trail in Conowingo Fisherman’s Park on Shure’s Landing Road in Darlington.

Advertisement

The donation was organized by Baltimore-based Constellation, the state, and other agencies, including the Harford Land Trust and the Chesapeake Conservancy.

“The Susquehanna River is part of our identity in Harford County,” Kristin Kirkwood, Harford Land Trust’s executive director, said in a news release. “It brings us tremendous joy to know that the riverfront will remain undeveloped forever. A land donation of this size and significance is truly remarkable and we thank Constellation for this forward-thinking gift.”

Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin also praised the donation.

“I am ecstatic for all of the citizens of the City of Havre de Grace as we continue to improve our quality of life with the city’s ongoing expansion of public recreation opportunities,” Martin said in a release. “We have always cherished what life offers here where the Susquehanna River meets the Chesapeake Bay and, with the generosity of Constellation Energy, our citizens will enjoy a new waterfront park and trails along a magnificent shoreline.”