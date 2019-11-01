xml:space="preserve">
Exelon Energy, the owners of the Conowingo Dam, will initiate a planned service outage starting tonight and continuing for the next 10 days, which will affect overhead street lighting on U.S. Route 1 in the area.
(Steve Ruark)

Nighttime motorists on U.S. Route 1 over the Conowingo Dam between Harford and Cecil counties will have a noticeably darker commute the next week and a half.

Exelon Energy, the owners of the dam, will initiate a planned service outage starting tonight and continuing for the next 10 days, which will affect overhead street lighting on U.S. Route 1.

The Maryland Department of Transportation urged drivers to be especially cautious while traveling this portion of U.S. Route 1 at night, particularly following the time change this weekend.

Portable message signing has been placed in the area advising drivers of the lighting outage.

About 14,000 vehicles use this section of U.S. Route 1 each day, according to MDOT.

