Community members learn solar energy options during seminar at Bel Air church

There are several options for getting renewable solar power at one’s residence, members of the community learned during a seminar at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Bel Air Saturday morning.
People can get solar panels on their roofs, on the property of houses of worship, businesses or government institutions, or buy into a membership program to have the power — produced at a solar facility in your area — if they live in an apartment or other multi-family community where space is not available for a solar array.
St. Matthew, which is off of Route 22 in the east side of town, dedicated a 648-panel solar array on its campus last month.
Rick Wegner, of the Essex-based company Power Factor, worked on the installation of the church’s solar array. He was among those who made presentations to the seminar audience, which numbered about 30, along with church leaders, members of the community group Harford County Climate Action and Armando Gaetaniello, sales and development manager for the corporation Neighborhood Sun.
Neighborhood Sun provides memberships, through which Maryland residents can pay for a block of solar energy — a “fixed amount” per kilowatt hour — produced at a Maryland-based facility. The energy is sent to electric grids and provided to customers through utilities such as BGE, and customers can earn credits for using solar power, according to the company’s website, https://neighborhoodsun.solar.
“It’s really a win for the planet, a win for climate and it’s a win for your pocketbook,” said Tracey Waite, president of Harford County Climate Action and a Neighborhood Sun member.