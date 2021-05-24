After weekend fire, Naughty Dogs restaurant on Route 22 in Bel Air to be closed for a few weeks, manager says

Naughty Dogs Restaurant Pub and Grill in Bel Air will be closed for a few weeks, the manager said Monday, after a weekend fire caused about $150,000 of damage, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Firefighters were called to the restaurant, located on Route 22 near Harford Community College and The Arena Club, at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday .
The fire appears to have originated in between the walls of the building, and was discovered by employees, the fire marshal’s office reported. The fire took about an hour to control, according to the fire marshal’s office, and 60 firefighters responded. Nobody was injured. The restaurant sustained minimal damage to its contents and structure.
The building is not a total loss, Senior Deputy Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said, and the fire could have been sparked by “a maintenance issue within the ventilation system,” which allowed the fire to smolder between the walls before its discovery.
The cause remains under investigation.
Naughty Dogs manager Mark Hasenei declined to talk about the fire, citing the fire marshal’s investigation.