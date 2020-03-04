Harford Sheriff seeking tips after burglary at Bel Air vape shop

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a burglary at the Class 5 Vapors store in Bel Air.
Early Monday morning, deputies responded to a commercial alarm at the vape shop, located in the 2400 block of Churchville Road.
Deputies found the front door had been smashed and multiple items were stolen from inside a glass case before the unknown individual fled the store on a bicycle, police said.
The suspect was wearing dark colored boots and pants, a sweatshirt, a backpack, gloves and a mask, police said. The burglary occurred around 1:07 a.m., police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lindsey at 443-409-3549.
A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of individuals responsible for the crime.
To be eligible, tips must be submitted online at harfordsheriff.org/wanted or p3tips.com, or by calling Harford Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477.