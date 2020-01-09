Harford County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking information about a wallet that was stolen from a Wawa store in Bel Air last month.
A customer accidentally left a wallet on the counter at the store, located in the 1500 block of Churchville Road, around 6 p.m. Dec. 12, according to police. When the person returned to the store, the wallet was gone.
Deputies were called to the store just after 7 p.m. that same night. Through investigation, they obtained photographs of a suspect, who was seen leaving the Wawa in a gold colored, older model Chevrolet or GMC SUV.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Deputy T. Dailey at 410-692-7880.