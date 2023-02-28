Churchville Recreation Council elects new board president

The Churchville Recreation Council announced recently that Keith Cochran has been named the new president of its board of directors.

Since 2008, Cochran served as a volunteer at the Churchville Recreation Council. He has served in a variety of leadership roles including, coaching clinic soccer, girls soccer, boys soccer, softball, and both rec and travel baseball, numerous leadership roles, and as vice president of the board of directors.

“I am excited to see what this new board of directors can accomplish at Churchville over the next two years,” said Cochran. “I am eager to get started leading this awesome group of local volunteers. I have always been inspired by the selfless leadership of our volunteers and their boundless energy.”

Cochran has more than 20 years of experience in operations and sales management, maintenance, repair and operations supplies. He is currently the sales manager for Kimball Midwest, an industrial maintenance repair operations supplier for the Baltimore metropolitan area.