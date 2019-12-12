Christmas traditions from across the globe will converge on Aberdeen on Sunday for the inaugural Christmas Around the World in Festival Park.
The new free event with food and craft vendors will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.
“Like Jolly Old St. Nick, patrons can take a journey across the globe in one night,” Aberdeen Main Street Coordinator Crystal Owens told the Aberdeen City Council Monday.
Food will come from Japan, the Carribbean, the Bayou and local Maryland farms, she said, with vegan options as well.
“You will feel like you’re in a bustling European open air market while shopping for unique Christmas gifts from one of 14 local artisans,” Owens said.
For the “perfect” holiday picture, visitors can go to the historic watchman’s house in the park, where a volunteer will snap a photo.
The “good little boys and girls” will be able to have their picture taken with Junior Teen City Queen Emily Schmidt and enjoy s’mores, hot chocolate, crafts and candy.
Food vendors include 410 Empanadas, Black Acres Roastery, Cowboy Eats, Dunkin', Live Long Eat Plants, Love & Roots, Molas, Out of the Pitt BBQ, Smoke-N-Wheels BBQ, Spice Isle, Taste & See Kettle Corn, TB3, Teriyaki Grill and The Nut Lady.
Craft vendors include Blue Line K-9, Dave Barton, Dove Valley Winery, Evelyn Jones, Frogs & Pearls, Heaven’s Touch, Honey’s Dream Hobby Farm, Kassidy Moore, LaBella Pet Boutique, Laura Vandenhuerk, Lazy Luna’s, LulaRoe, My Canine Cucina and White Tiger Distillery.
The event is sponsored by Visit Harford, the city of Aberdeen, Aberdeen Chevrolet, Home 2 Suites and Realtor Rebecca Cole.