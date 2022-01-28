Former Baltimore County state delegate is running for state Senate in Harford County

Christian Miele served in the House of Delegates from Baltimore County, then fell short in his bid to unseat a Democratic incumbent in the state Senate. Now, he’s got his sights set on another Senate race — this time in Harford County.
Miele, a Republican, is seeking the District 34 Senate seat. “Public service is just something that I feel is in my DNA,” he said.
Miele served as a delegate for Baltimore County’s District 8, which covers several communities including Towson, Parkville and Perry Hall, from 2015 to 2019. During that time, he helped pass bills such as the Hire Our Veterans Act, which helped veterans re-enter the workforce, and the Animal Shelter Standards Act, which established standards of care for animals in publicly funded facilities.
He ran for the District 8 Senate seat in 2018, but lost to Katherine Klausmeier, a Democrat.
Following that loss, Miele was appointed to the state Department of Disabilities in 2019, where he said he manages the agency’s legislative portfolio and leads the policy team. He said his time with the department has been an “incredibly rewarding experience.”
Miele said he moved to Harford County for a number of reasons. For one, he’d be closer to his in-laws, and his kids, ages 4 and 1, would have access to the schools. He’d also be closer to the Bel Air office of law firm Pinder Plotkin LLC, where he plans to work when his appointment ends as deputy secretary for the Department of Disabilities.
Though he is relatively new to Harford County, Miele is familiar with many of the county’s political players. He said Joe Norman of the Republican Central Committee of Harford County is a longtime friend, and he knows other elected officials from the fraternal organizations Order Sons of Italy in America and the Maryland Masons.
So far, Miele has reported more than $65,000 in campaign contributions. There’s currently one candidate running against him for the Senate seat: Walter “Butch” Tilley, president of the Harford County Sheriff’s Foundation.
A spokesperson for Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said he won’t “comment on these races before the districts are finalized.”
Jessica Blake, chairwoman of the county Republican Central Committee, said the committee doesn’t endorse candidates in the primaries, but it does invite qualified candidates to move to the county.
“We would love for more people to run to make our county great,” she said.
State Sen. Bob Cassilly, a Republican, is the District 34 incumbent, but he is running for Harford County executive this year.