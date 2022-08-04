Harford’s CHOSEN Community Development Corporation Leadership Academy hosts annual summer mentoring and STEAM camp

Camp attendee Eden Noel, left, carefuly navigates the drone with some help from Terry Hicks during the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation Leadership Academy STEAM summer camp at Swan Harbor Farm in Havre de Grace Thursday, August 4, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

More than 50 students participated in the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation Leadership Academy’s annual summer mentoring and STEAM camp for middle and high school students this week in Havre de Grace.

The academy is led by college students from various colleges in Maryland and high school staff from several schools. Each of the 55 students from around the region participating in the event are assigned a mentor from their intended career fields.

“It is a great opportunity to give back to the community,” said Kenneth Sumpter, who is a recent graduate of Havre de Grace High School and vice president of the leadership academy. “It is a great way for kids to get the opportunity to see what various career fields there are. I would have loved that opportunity.”

The two-day STEAM Camp was held at Swan Harbor Farm in Havre de Grace. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math. The academy ended Friday with a trip to the Maryland Museum of Science sponsored by Constellation Energy and the Baltimore Ravens.

Speakers include CHOSEN founder James C. Williams; Derek Dewitt, director of the Boys and Girls Club of Harford and Cecil Counties; cyber analyst Vigla Goya; and electronic warfare mentor Shantel Moore.

“I think it is super important to understand how the world is moving,” said Goya. “Data science and machine learning are the second most widely available job field in the country now. It is important to know the skills and the cases [in which] it is used.”

On Thursday, Judge Kevin Mahoney of the Circuit Court of Harford County discussed challenges and issues students are facing, including voting, school shootings, inflation, bullying, drugs and mental health issues. Students conducted a minute debate on how things are going in Harford County on these issues.

“I have got a lot of teamwork from the camp,” said Myles Britt, a camper and 10th grader from the John Carroll School. “We really came together and made a good experience for everyone.”

Guest speaker Vijay Golla, talks about various careers in artificial intellegence and machine learning before offering a few examples of his work during the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation Leadership Academy STEAM summer camp at Swan Harbor Farm in Havre de Grace Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The CHOSEN Community Development Corporation Leadership Academy STEAM summer camp 20220 group gathers for a quick photo as their day gets underway at Swan Harbor Farm in Havre de Grace Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Camp attendee Quamya Johnson tries on a fun pair of glasses as he and others gather for a group photo during the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation Leadership Academy STEAM summer camp at Swan Harbor Farm in Havre de Grace Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Friends Maya Millsape, left, and Keev'uh Nixon share a laugh as they make their way to the next activity during the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation Leadership Academy STEAM summer camp at Swan Harbor Farm in Havre de Grace Thursday, August 4, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Camp attendee Josiah Ellerbee stays focused, and keeps his egg safe on the spoon as he and others have some good fun with a few games during the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation Leadership Academy STEAM summer camp at Swan Harbor Farm in Havre de Grace Thursday, August 4, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Camp attendee Isiah Lewis tries on a pair of oversized glasses as he and others gather for a group photo during the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation Leadership Academy STEAM summer camp at Swan Harbor Farm in Havre de Grace Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Camp attendee Myaven Ewing tries to hurry and keep her egg stable as she and others have some good fun with a few games during the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation Leadership Academy STEAM summer camp at Swan Harbor Farm in Havre de Grace Thursday, August 4, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

A group of camp attendees work on a STEM team building exercise between guest speakers during the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation Leadership Academy STEAM summer camp at Swan Harbor Farm in Havre de Grace Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Camp attendee Zionna Symonette takes some neotes as she and others listen to the guest speakers during the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation Leadership Academy STEAM summer camp at Swan Harbor Farm in Havre de Grace Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

A group of camp attendees work on a STEM team building exercise between guest speakers during the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation Leadership Academy STEAM summer camp at Swan Harbor Farm in Havre de Grace Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Guest speaker Shantel Samuel talks about her career path to becoming an Engineer and careers in electronic warfare during her time at the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation Leadership Academy STEAM summer camp at Swan Harbor Farm in Havre de Grace Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)