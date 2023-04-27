CHOSEN’s Women’s History awards honor women who have contributed to the Harford County community

The CHOSEN Community Development Corporation honored women who have contributed to the Harford County community during its Women’s History and Recognition Program.

The awards were handed out in front of a capacity crowd during a luncheon at the end of Women’s History Month, on March 30 at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp.

This year’s theme was “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” The awardees were, by category:

Elementary School – Jalissa Mitchell, Deerfield Elementary School

Middle School – Trinity Cooper, Aberdeen Middle School

High School – Maya Millsape, The John Carroll High Scool

College Student – Hannah “Grace” Liveley, Towson University Northeast

Education – Mary Beth Stapleton, manager, Family and Community Partnerships, Harford County Public Schools;

Military – Lt. Col. Maureen Giorio, commander, Kirk Army Medical Clinic, Aberdeen Proving Ground;

DoD Civilian – Shantel Samuel, DEVCOM C5ISR, Aberdeen Proving Ground;

Leadership – Valencia Carter, executive officer, Baltimore Police Department;

Community Support – Loren Kelley, Harford County Department of Emergency Services;

Civic Support – Gillian Miller, The Harford Center and administrator for Del. Andre Johnson;

Business – Lisa Snodgrass, director of busines development, Freedom Federal Credit Union;

Medical – Kiafa Knox, registered nurse, Davita Dialysis;

Communications – Maria Morales, editor, The Aegis;

Legacy Winner - Katherine Adams, Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Based in Aberdeen, CHOSEN offers programs that promote community health, welfare and readiness, including a food pantry, soup kitchen, clothes closet, career preparation, job fairs, leadership and STEM academies for youth, and other resources.