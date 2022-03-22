Harford County’s CHOSEN hosts 2nd annual Women’s History Month Recognition Program

CHOSEN Community Development Corporation Women's History Month recognition program Representatives from the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation join the award reciepients for a few photos after the group's Women's History Month recognition program Friday, March, 18, 2022 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Aberdeen. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

CHOSEN Community Development Corporation honored women who are game changers at the organization’s second annual Women’s History Month Recognition Program. The program was held Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Aberdeen.

“We are here to celebrate not just those who are impactful, but those who are game changers,” said CHOSEN’s founder, James C. Williams, Sr. “Those are women of our families, this community and profession. Women who nurture their families but also make a difference in the world we live in.”

Advertisement

The theme for this year’s event focused on women who provide healing and promote hope. The organization recognized women who exemplify those characteristics to let other women know there are no bounds to their potential regardless of the obstacles in front of them, organizers said.

“If you can see it, you can do it,” said Colvin Bennet, executive director of CHOSEN. “So put it in your mind and think about what you want to be. Then, see yourself in that position and I promise you will be that person.”

Advertisement

Before recognizing the youth and women honorees, the organization honored some of the current game changers who provide healing and hope in Harford County, including Havre de Grace Chief of Police Teresa Walker and council member Casi Boyer; Sylvia Bryant, director of the Harford County Department of Community Services; Vicki Jones, president of the Harford NAACP; and Sheryl Davis Kohl, president of the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.

Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard troops who patrolled the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 presidential inauguration and who was appointed by Gov. Hogan to lead the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force, was the keynote speaker.

Birckhead shared how the pandemic helped her reconnect with some of the founding documents this country was built on and how Women’s History Month is directly related to those documents.

Over time, numerous women have consistently provided hope and healing, especially during the pandemic, Birckhead said. She said she hoped her speech would uplift mothers, grandmothers, teachers and front line workers regardless of their circumstances in life.

“There is an ever present theme of positivity in the human spirit even during a time of adversity,” Birckhead said. “In the preamble of our Constitution, we find the words ‘We the people of the United States in order to form a perfect union, ensure domestic tranquility, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.’ Hope and healing.”

The Declaration of Independence also captures these themes as inalienable rights, Birckhead said. The words exemplify healing and hope, but it takes the people to apply these themes, she said. Women have to continue to dream to change the world. Although this is a era of uncertainty and struggle for everyone, she said, there is still opportunity for people to leave a positive mark.

“As Harriet Tubman said, every great dream begins with a dreamer,” Birckhead said. “Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world. With difficulties, comes opportunity to make a difference.”

Advertisement

CHOSEN’s 2022 Women’s History Month honorees are:

Elementary School — Layana Richardson, Church Creek Elementary School;

Middle School — SaBree Knox, Havre de Grace Middle School;

High School — Hailey Forrester, Harford Technical High School;

College Student — TaNijah Neal-Davis, Morgan State University;

The Aegis: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Harford County's number one source for local news. >

Military — Deirdre Sumpter, technical director, and Ruth Drewitt, sergeant commander, APG Garrison Command;

Advertisement

Community — Dawn Breslin, Aberdeen Community Safety Specialist;

Business — Karen Hamilton, Susquehanna Workforce Network;

Medical Health — Felicia Hopkins, Harford County Health Department;

Legacy Award — Betty Saunders, veteran spouse and community supervisor.

CHOSEN Community Development Corporation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to “enhance the lives of families and individuals, children and adults, through direct engagement, educational training and empowerment services and enrichment programs that will encourage the development of self-sustaining lives for today and tomorrow,” according to the organization’s website.

CHOSEN’s next event will be the Summer and Entry Level Job Fair on Mar. 26 from 9 a.m. -noon at the Susquehanna Workforce Center in Havre de Grace.

Representatives from the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation join the award reciepients for a few photos after the group's Women's History Month recognition program Friday, March, 18, 2022 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Aberdeen. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Colvin Bennett, left, Executive Director CCDC, shares a hug with Warline Bryant, Board President, CCDC, after presenting her with flowers for her hard work and dedication to the organization as Dr. Rodney Chapman, Founder of Agape Professional Services, back, looks on during the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation's Women's History Month recognition program Friday, March, 18, 2022 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Aberdeen. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Trabert, left, joins the crowd in applauding Aberdeen resident Brenda Waldon after she received a special recognition from the Aberdeen Police Department for saving the life of a man to whom she administered Narcan to when she found him suffering from an overdose. Waldon was one of many women recognized for their community involvement during the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation's Women's History Month recognition program Friday, March, 18, 2022 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Aberdeen. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ellen Edmonson, Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Director, Offie of Telehealth takes a moment to welcome those in the crowd as she introduces BG Janeen Birckhead, Assistant Adjutant General Commander, Maryland Army National Guard, as the guest speaker during the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation's Women's History Month recognition program Friday, March, 18, 2022 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Aberdeen. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

BG Janeen Birckhead, Assistant Adjutant General, Commander, Maryland Army National Guard delivers her message to the many women and others gathered during the CHOSEN Community Development Corporation's Women's History Month recognition program Friday, March, 18, 2022 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Aberdeen. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)