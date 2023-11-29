Advertisement
The Aegis
Harford County

Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding opens outdoor education space

The Aegis

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and showcase of its new environmentally-minded resource and outdoor education space at its Street farm.

Built this year thanks to a grant from the Chesapeake Bay Trust, and in partnership with Chesapeake Environmental Management and Harford County Government, the new outdoor education space features:

Advertisement
  • A pervious patio that helps filter rainwater on its way to the Chesapeake Bay;
  • Rain barrels and a cistern to help CTR capture and utilize natural rainwater in its operations;
  • A new rain garden, planted with native Maryland flowering plants, that serves a bioretention area and filter for water on the farm.

The showcase also featured CTR’s native pollinator meadow, a 2,700-square-foot garden planted with more than 900 native Maryland pollinating plants. The meadow was funded by BGE’s Green Grants initiatives.

Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding is a nonprofit organization founded in 2003 that offers a variety of therapeutic services and horse-powered learning opportunities for adults and children using specially trained horses.

Advertisement