‘Parties in the Springtime’ focus of next ‘Chesapeake Farm and Bay to Table’

“Parties in the Springtime” is the theme of the May 11 episode of “Chesapeake Farm and Bay to Table,” a virtual series produced by Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ Our Common Table, that highlights Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses. The show, which wraps up the second season of the series, will be streamed on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m.

During this program, viewers will learn the ins and outs of throwing a springtime bash. From planning to decorating and easy-to-serve menu ideas, it will be a one-stop class for all your party needs. Joining Chef John and HCPL CEO Mary Hastler will be Andrea Farnum, Chef John’s “Kitchen Goddess” from his public television program, “Coastal Cooking with John Shields.” Farnum will be flying in from the West Coast for the show.

Among the dishes on the menu are rockfish tacos with lime-jicama slaw and avocado cream, as well as a special drink prepared by Farnum, the Strawberry Paloma.

“Planning for springtime parties is the perfect way to wrap up our very successful second season of ‘Chesapeake Farm and Bay to Table,’” said Hastler. “I am particularly excited to meet and cook with Andrea Farnum. Her Strawberry Paloma recipe looks delicious.”

“Chesapeake Farm and Bay to Table” series provides a virtual excursion to Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses where the focus is on the abundance and variety of fare that is grown in the region’s rich soil and caught off its shores in the Chesapeake Bay.

To sign up to view “Parties in the Springtime,” visit HCPLonline.org. Advanced registration, including a valid email address, is requested. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with a link to the program and a unique password to access the event.

The May 11 episode of “Chesapeake Farm and Bay to Table” is presented in partnership with the Harford County Public Library, Our Common Table, Chef John Shields’ restaurant Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, and 32nd Street Farmers Market.