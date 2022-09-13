‘A Visit Down Memory Lane’ is theme of next ‘Chesapeake Bay and Farm to Table’ show on the State Fair

“A Visit Down Memory Lane” is the theme of the next “Chesapeake Bay and Farm to Table” virtual cooking show, which airs Wednesday.

This month’s episode will explore memories from the Maryland State Fair specifically related to food. Join Library CEO Mary Hastler, Chef John and their guest, Shelley Howell, author of “Dining Down Memory Lane Volumes I and II,” as they visit the fairgrounds for a behind-the-scenes tour. Back in the kitchen, they will prepare several recipes inspired by the state fair, including Hutzler’s potato chip cookies.

“Attending the Maryland State Fair each year brings back so many happy memories, particularly when it comes to foods that were entered in various categories for judging,” said Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Chef John, Shelley and I will bring those memories to life during this new episode.”

Produced by Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ Our Common Table, the show highlights Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses. The program will be presented on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m.

To sign up to view “A Visit Down Memory Lane,” go to hcplonline.org/farmbaytotableregister.php. Advanced registration, including a valid email address, is requested. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with a link to the program and a unique password to access the event. Viewers will also receive copies of the recipes (usually provided the night of the event).

This episode is presented in partnership with the Harford County Public Library, Our Common Table, Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, 32nd Street Farmers Market and the Maryland State Fair.