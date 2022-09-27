Cherry Hill Road bridge in Street to close for repairs

The Cherry Hill Road bridge in Street over Deer Creek will close on or around Oct. 3 for about three weeks to receive emergency repairs, according to a Harford County news release.

The bridge, a known county historic landmark, is by the intersection of Route 24 (Rocks Road) and Cherry Hill Road, as well as the 4-H camp. The repairs were approved by the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission, according to the release.

School buses and emergency vehicles won’t be able to cross the bridge at any time and people who use the bridge should make other accommodations, according to the release.

A tree previously fell on the bridge after a storm, and the bridge closed June 13 to have emergency repairs and ensure it was safe to reopen two days later, according to Harford County’s governmental and community relations director Cindy Mumby.

The upcoming closure, according to Mumby, will restore components not related to safety that were damaged.