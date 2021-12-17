Riley Foundation surpasses $390,000 in scholarships to Harford County students and fire and EMS personnel

The foundation also awards scholarships to graduates of the Harford County Volunteer Fire/EMS Association High School Cadet Program. This funding will provide college level education and career training for cadets who desire to further their education. Students enroll in their school’s work-based learning course which they leave school for half a day to complete training and other requirements at the Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute (MFRI). MFRI of the University of Maryland is the State’s Comprehensive Training and Education System for Emergency Services. The cadets that complete the program will each receive a scholarship from the foundation in May of 2022.