Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore reinstated by town commissioners after internal investigation

Bel Air’s Chief of Police Charles Moore was reinstated by the town’s board of commissioners Tuesday after being place on paid administrative leave for about a month following a temporary protective order filed by his wife.
An internal review “did not uncover any misconduct or violation of Town of Bel Air policy or procedure," stated a news release issued following an emergency closed session Tuesday evening
Town Administrator Jesse Bane recommended, and the board agreed, that Charles A. Moore Jr. would return to “regular active duty, effective immediately, as the Chief of Police.”
The process has been shrouded in secrecy, and a majority of town officials declined to comment on the decision after they left the closed meeting Tuesday night.
Mayor of Bel Air Amy Chmielewski was the only official to speak on the matter.
“We are excited about it,” she said after the closed session.
Moore was placed on paid administrative leave Jan. 29 after he was served a protective order from his estranged wife, which alleged a physical altercation with their son over a vape pen and other instances where he allegedly belittled or laid hands on her.
The order outlined alleged incidents involving Moore, his wife and their son dating back to 2009. Moore and his wife have been separated since 2016 and do not live together.
The protective order was dismissed Feb. 4 as part of an in-court agreement between Moore and his wife. The order and a divorce case between the two were promptly sealed after the hearing.
The case was referred to the Baltimore County Police Department for investigation. They found no criminal wrongdoing on Moore’s part.
The town next announced that an internal investigation would be conducted and that Moore would remain on paid leave until all investigations had concluded. His annual salary is $115,662.
The Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners have held multiple closed meetings to discuss the situation, occasionally releasing a statement after their discussion. But all five board members, along with other city officials, have repeatedly declined to elaborate on the issued statements.
Officials would not comment on who conducted the investigation or what the investigation entailed Tuesday night.
A North Harford High School graduate, Moore retired from the Maryland State Police in 2014 after a lengthy career there, where he was the captain and executive officer of the state police’s communications support division when he retired, and then became warden of the Harford County Detention Center that same year under then-sheriff Jesse Bane, who is now Bel Air’s Town Administrator.
He voluntarily separated from the sheriff’s office in November 2014, a few weeks before Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler took office, prior to taking the job as Bel Air’s chief in 2015, after the death of longtime chief Leo Matrangola.
Moore could not be reached for comment as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.