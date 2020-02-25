Cecil County Walmart employee Charlene Mull draws thousands of views on Facebook; petition started to get her on ‘Ellen’

Charlene Mull, a 64-year-old employee at the Walmart in North East, has drawn thousands of likes and comments on social media from users around the country and world for posing in humorous pictures posted to the store’s Facebook page. Her unimpressed look and oftentimes goofy surroundings have spurred an online petition to have her on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, which has garnered over 18,500 signatures by noon Tuesday.