Char Hope Foundation sunflower field in bloom, seeks to raise funds for programs that help adults struggling with addiction

Char Hope was founded in 2015 and uses a farm setting to help adults struggling with addiction and substance abuse work toward long-term recovery. Those in the program live and work on the Char Hope Foundation’s farm as they work on their recovery while learning agricultural and life skills with a strong support group. More information about the organization can be found on its website, or by emailing charhope@charhope.org or by calling 877-499-1397.