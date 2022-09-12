Central Consolidated School Class of 1962 reunion

Members of the Central Consolidated School of Bel Air Class of 1962 gathered for a photo during their 6o-year class reunion on August 6, 2022 at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Edgewood.

The “60 Years of Memories” program had a tribute to fallen classmates, celebrated the many accomplishments of members of the class, and offered a chance to catch up and share a few memories while enjoying some fellowship.

This class was one of the last to graduate from Central Consolidated School, which was one of two racially segregated public schools in Harford County that served African American students in kindergarten through 12th grades. The last class graduated in 1965, as county public schools were desegregated.