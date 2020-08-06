Cecil County continues cleanup after flooding, damage from Tropical Storm Isaias

Cecil County is continuing to clean up after a Tuesday lashing by Tropical Storm Isaias, which stranded some residents and flooded multiple areas of Maryland’s most northeastern county.
Jennifer Lyall, a spokesperson for Cecil County government, said the cost of the storm is not yet known. County crews began taking inventory of the damages Tuesday afternoon. Cecil County government is not aware of any fatalities as a result of the storm, she said.
The flooding was worst in the towns of Elkton and North East, which are six miles apart.
“Flooding was worse within the town limits of both Elkton and North East. Other areas had reports of higher than usual water, but flooding in those areas was by far the worst,” she wrote in an email. “It will take a considerable amount of time to assess the damages and clean-up efforts will continue.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Lyall said, all county roads were cleared and safe for travel.
While Isaias slammed Cecil and other counties along the Eastern Shore, some neighboring jurisdictions like Harford County went relatively unscathed, closing only a few streets and responding to scattered floods.
The Susquehanna Hose Company, a Havre de Grace-based volunteer fire and EMS organization, dispatched one of its swift water rescue teams to assist with a water rescue in Cecil at one point.
Water rescues during the storm were common, said Steven Horah, the public information officer for Singerly Fire Company in Elkton. The outfit responded to nearly 70 emergency calls Tuesday, many of which were for water rescues and fallen trees as the storm bore down.
“We had numerous water rescues,” he said. “We had floods in places that had probably never flooded.”
Despite some residual trees left scattered by the storm, Horah said the fire company’s work was mostly done by early Wednesday morning. The company employs a mix of full- and part-time staff, as well as volunteers. About 50 showed up to help out as the storm rolled over Elkton, he said.
Delmarva Power, which services Cecil County, reported Thursday at 2:30 p.m. that 75 customers were still affected by power outages. The company services 46,084 customers in the county, it reported.
Online, county residents and organizations posted photos of storm waters rising in streets. One photo showed the water nearly reaching the windows of a taxi. One unofficial emergency services blog in the county reported that the water carried a man on an air mattress away.
Horah said he had not heard details of that report, but a Maryland State Police helicopter did respond to a person reported stranded in the eastern area of Elkton, which he said could have been the man on the mattress.