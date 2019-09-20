Investigation into Cecil County home invasion uncovers drug ring, police say

Six men, five of whom have addresses in Harford County, have been indicted on charges related to an armed home invasion in Cecil County in which a man was held hostage and a pregnant woman was assaulted.
Law enforcement believe they may have uncovered an illegal drug ring during the multi-jurisdiction investigation of the incident.
The home invasion occurred April 25 in North East. The pregnant woman required an emergency C-section due to injuries sustained in the incident, according to Maryland State Police. A 7-year-old child was also present at the time of the incident, police said.
Each of the men face approximately 40 charges including home invasion, armed robbery and assault. All six are being held without bail. None of the men had attorneys listed in electronic court records as of Friday afternoon.
The following individuals have been arrested and indicted by the Cecil County grand jury.
- Stephen Treymane Johnson, 36, of the 1300 block of Hidden Stream Drive in Abingdon; also known as "Mission" and "Steady." He was arrested June 20 in Harford County on a warrant alleging a violation of probation stemming from a 2011 stabbing. Johnson also had an active warrant at the time of the home invasion and had absconded from supervised probation in Harford County, according to state police.
- Jessie B. Walton Jr., 48, of the 700 block of Monticello Court in Edgewood; also known as "Uncle Jessie." He was arrested July 9 in the Perryman area of Harford County.
- Jawuan Eric Bolling, 24, of the 1900 block of of Waltman Road in Edgewood; also known as "Juan" or "Fish." He was arrested Aug. 6 in the Arundel Mills area of Anne Arundel County.
- Tyqwell Latre-Aquel Booker, 22, of the 5700 block of Sefton Avenue in Baltimore; also known as "Qwell" and "Fatboy." He was arrested Sept. 5 in the Nottingham area of Baltimore County.
- Antoine Keith Rich, 23, of the 700 block of Antony Court in Edgewood; also known as “Tone.” He was arrested Sept. 10 in Edgewood. Rich was also wanted ton a warrant issued in Baltimore for failure to appear in court.
- Cameron Ikil Spicer, 21, who most recently had an address in the 1000 block of Starboard Court in Edgewood; also known as “Killa Cam.” He was arrested Sept. 10 in Bel Air.
A investigation, which required analysis of hundreds of hours of video surveillance, phone and social media records, and dozens of interviews, according to police, turned up evidence of the home invasion, as well as evidence of long-term narcotics distribution.
Nearly eight pounds of marijuana, with a street value of roughly $14,000, a loaded .40-caliber handgun and other items were found and seized by law enforcement at the residences of the six men charged, police said.
A number of the suspects are validated gang members, according to police.
Police also expect additional arrests related to the incident. Troopers have identified and are actively investigating links between the armed home invasion and illegal drug distribution enterprises, according to state police.