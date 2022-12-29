Cecil County family gifted with a vehicle in time for the holidays

Advertisement

Barbara Palmer, 32, of Charlestown works at a warehouse in Cecil County. A single mother of two young children, she has relied on friends to take her to work and get her kids to daycare. She has worried her job could be in jeopardy due to unreliable transportation.

Now, some of that worry has been alleviated. Palmer was one of three recipients of a car from the Halethorpe nonprofit Vehicles for Change. She was handed the keys to her own vehicle Dec. 20 during a celebration at the organization’s headquarters.

“It will improve my life and the lives of my children because we won’t have to wait for a bus or rely on rides,” Palmer said in a statement. “It will change our life drastically.”

Palmer said she is excited about becoming more independent and having the freedom to take her children to more places like the library, the organization said.

Vehicles for Change repairs donated cars and awards them to pre-qualified families for as little as $950, enabling low-income families to become self-sufficient, according to a news release. The nonprofit organization receives 99% of its car donations from the public.

“Transportation is the number one barrier to employment for people living in poverty,” Martin Schwartz, Vehicles for Change founder and president, said in a statement. “Owning a car can make a big difference in someone’s life.”

The other two families who received cars included a single mom of one toddler from Baltimore County and a single dad with two young children from Anne Arundel County. Both recipients shared difficulty in getting their children to daycare programs, long bus commutes to work and costly rideshare expenses, according to the organization.

Since 1999, Vehicles for Change has awarded more than 7,500 vehicles to low-income families. About 75% of the recipients have been able to get better jobs and increase their earnings, according to a news release.