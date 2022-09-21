Cecil County student charged with selling marijuana edibles on school property

A Cecil County student was arrested after authorities alleged that she sold marijuana edibles to other students on campus.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, school administrators at North East High School notified the school resource deputy of a drug violation after information circulated that a student at the school was allegedly selling marijuana edibles to other students, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.

School administrators contacted the 18-year-old female student who was allegedly selling the edibles, and a search of the student’s bookbag yielded three clear vacuum-sealed bags containing squares of multicolored cereal as well as $130 in cash, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators found that the student had sold the edibles to seven different students that morning, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators then contacted the students and seized the suspected marijuana edibles.

Investigators learned that the edibles were being sold for $10 per square, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation determined that the cash came from the sale of the edibles. The total weight of the seized edibles was 727 grams, the sheriff’s office said.

The student was charged with seven counts of controlled dangerous substance distribution on school property; one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance on school property; and one count of controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute, according to the sheriff’s office.

She had an initial appearance with a district court commissioner and was released on her own recognizance, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspected marijuana edibles will undergo drug analysis, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation is ongoing.

The student has a preliminary hearing in court on Oct. 17. Her attorney could not be reached for comment.