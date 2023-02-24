Maryland State Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Cecil County

Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a pedestrian was killed Thursday evening in Cecil County, according to a news release.

Shortly before 8:40 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to a report of a hit-and-run on northbound Route 279 at Iron Hill Road.

Lisa Foster, 58, of Elkton, was crossing northbound Route 279 when she was struck by a vehicle. Foster was transported by ambulance to Christiana Hospital, where she died, according to the news release. Police said they believe the incident occurred around 7.p.m., but wasn’t discovered until shortly before 8:40 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued north toward Newark, Delaware, police said.

Investigators believe the vehicle to be a dark-colored, possibly dark blue sedan with gray rims and front-end damage. Route 279 was closed until about midnight following the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact the team at 410-996-7838.