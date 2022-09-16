No one injured after gun is fired into vehicle on I-95 in Perryville

Maryland State Police are looking for a person who fired a gun into a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Cecil County Friday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, a person shot into a 2022 gray Toyota RAV4 rental with Virginia tags. One person was inside the vehicle but was not struck by the gunfire.

The driver of the Toyota told Maryland state troopers that around 6:45 a.m., he was headed north on I-95 near Perryville’s 94.3-mile marker when he saw a muzzle flash and heard a gunshot from a passing SUV. The gunshot struck and shattered the driver’s rear passenger window.

After the gunshot, the shooter continued heading north on I-95, police said. The shooter was reportedly driving a gray SUV.

While examining the victim’s vehicle, troopers found bullet fragments between the two passenger windows, police said.

An alert for the shooter’s vehicle has been issued to police in the region. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack at 410-537-1150. Callers may remain anonymous.