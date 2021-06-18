Maryland State Police investigating deadly Cecil County crash on Route 1

The Maryland State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon that left one Cecil County woman dead.
Dawn Bryant, 50, of Conowingo, was pronounced dead the the scene of the crash, in on Route 1 north of Connelly Road in Rising Sun, according to police. Troopers were dispatched to the crash shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The preliminary investigation suggests all three vehicles were traveling north on Route 1 when a the lead vehicle, green Jeep driven by Bryant, slowed down to turn right on to a driveway in the 1100 block of Conowingo Road (Route 1).
Troopers believe a black Jeep failed to control its speed and rear-ended a slowing Honda in front of it, causing a chain reaction and pushing it into Bryant’s green Jeep.
Bryant was ejected and trapped under her vehicle, which overturned during the crash, police said. Bryant was the only person in her vehicle; no other drivers were hurt, police reported.
Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, which is ongoing, police said. The drivers of the black Jeep and the Honda were not identified.