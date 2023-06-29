Cecil College celebrates The Cecil Leadership Institute’s Class of 2023

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Cecil College’s Cecil Leadership Institute celebrated the graduating class of 2023 during a banquet at the Chesapeake Inn Restaurant and Marina in Chesapeake City.

This year’s class was among the largest in the 24-year history of the program, with 25 graduates: Brandon Brice, Cecil College; Michele Burch, EXIT Preferred Realty; Jennifer Carter, Cecil County Public Library; Andrew Curran, Cecil County Public Schools; George Dunton, Herr Foods, Inc.; Heather Handler, Cecil County Public Schools; Darius Humphries, Chesapeake Care Resources; Mardea James, Maryland Department of Labor; Jessie Kubek, Cecil County Public Schools; Ed Lineaweaver, PuroClean of Elkton; Megan McRay, Cecil County Chamber of Commerce; Jamila Mettee, Frederick Ward Associates; Tracey Miller, Cecil County Public Library; Patricia McArdell, Susquehanna Workforce Network; Trisha Olfers, Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union; Jenifer Peterson, Bainbridge Development Corp.; Diana Ramirez, Susquehanna Workforce Network; Tyler Simonds, Edward Jones; Toni Sprenkle, Bainbridge Development Corp.; Jennifer Tuerke, Voices of Hope, Inc.; Maura Van Syckle, Carroll Community College Small Business Development Center; Andrea Vuncannon, Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union; Alyssa Webster, Maryland Department of Labor; Erin Wright, Voices of Hope; and Stephen Yates, Town of North East.

The 15-week program introduces participants to CEOs of companies such as W.L. Gore, Great Wolf Lodge Resort, Restoration Hardware and Warwick Mushroom Farms. Cecil Leadership participants, organizations and the entire community benefit as participants gain the skills and knowledge needed to lead Cecil County into a bright future, according to the news release.

The Cecil Leadership Institute provides a framework where existing and emerging business, government and tourism leaders engage, collaborate and commit to Cecil County’s ongoing development. This unique learning opportunity provides participants with diverse perspectives on community growth and prosperity issues in addition to valuable time to share best practices and network, the release said.