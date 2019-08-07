CAT Club of Havre de Grace works to keep city litter-free

Goldman, a 63-year-old Havre de Grace resident, said she and her husband pick up trash when they go out for walks, in addition to her volunteering with the CAT Club. The Harford County Public Schools retiree, who worked as a special education aide at Bel Air High School. moved to the city in January. She noted that “my heart has been here for 30 years” through her work with an organic food co-op that used a local church as a place to put food into boxes for customers, as well as attending the annual community Thanksgiving dinner and regular visits to the city for walks.