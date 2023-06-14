Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly signs fiscal year 2024 budget into law

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly signed the county budget for fiscal year 2024 into law on Wednesday after the Harford County Council approved the budget at its Tuesday legislative session.

The budget totalled $1.2 billion, only up 0.3% from the previous year’s budget.

“Through respectful negotiations and compromise,” Cassilly said in a county news release, “my first budget as county executive meets our needs without raising taxes, reduces the structural deficit inherited from the prior administration, and puts Harford County on a better path for our future.”

All council members voted in favor of the amended budget, except for District F council member Jacob Bennett.

“I’m proud of where we got to from where we started,” Bennett said during Tuesday’s meeting. “But also be clear that where we started wasn’t acceptable.”

Bennett cited issues he had with the budget, such as putting Harford Community College in the position to have to increase tuition costs; and partially funding programs that used to be fully funded, like the county’s volunteer fire departments.

“I recognize that no budget can be perfect or have everything I want to have in it,” he said.

He also said he struggled with the process in which the budget came together, like not meeting with employees of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office or county stakeholders.

“I struggle with the idea of putting my ‘yes’ on this budget considering those institutional issues I have with the process and how we’ve gotten here,” Bennett said.

Cassilly’s original budget drew the ire of much of Harford County, largely in part to a $19.4 million cut to the Harford County Board of Education’s budget which was $39 million less than what the board had requested for fiscal 2024.

After parents, teachers and other community members rallied in protest of the Cassilly’s budget cuts to the school system, Cassilly, the Board of Education and County Council negotiated an increase infunding to Harford County Public Schools by $10 million – still less that what the school system received in fiscal 2023 and $29 million less than what was requested for fiscal 2024.

Operating with less funding, Bennett said, means that the school system may potentially cut programs like summer tutoring and the expansion of school safety liaisons.

Cassilly’s budget also drew fire from Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler, who accused the county executive of “defunding the police” when it was revealed that Gahler’s request for an increase of $28.5 million in the fiscal 2024 budget was reduced to $6.5 million by Cassilly. Cassilly denied the requests for funding of a new training precinct and for two victim services advocate positions.

Council member Aaron Penman echoed some of Bennett’s frustrations with the budget.

“I do appreciate the county executive negotiating with some of the departments and organizations,” Penman said. “And I look forward to a better, more streamlined process next year.”

Council member Dion Guthrie said this year’s budget was the “toughest one” he’s seen in his years on council – he previously served on the council from 2002 to 2014 before being reelected in 2022.

Guthrie thanked each of the four council members in their first term – Bennett, Penman, James Reilly and Jessica Boyle-Tsottles – for their efforts on the budget, but said that no one should vote against the budget for not getting certain things they wanted.

“You got to look at it overall,” Guthrie said.