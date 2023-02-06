Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly will give his first State of the County address Tuesday

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly will deliver his first State of the County address Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Harford County Council chamber, before the council’s meeting at 7:30 p.m.

“I look forward to sharing with the public my thoughts on the state of our County and my administration’s plans to deliver honest and effective government,” Cassilly said in a county news release.

The address will be livestreamed on the county website, harfordcountymd.gov, and will be rebroadcast on HarfordTV on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and Thursday at 2 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, Cassilly’s administration is expected to submit legislation to the council proposing a six-month moratorium on warehouse development in the county. The issue is of particular importance on the Perryman Peninsula, where a proposal to build more than 5 million square feet of warehouse space on farmland once owned by the Mitchell family has encountered strong opposition.

“The six-month pause will give my administration time to consider the best way forward for the business community and for our residents’ quality of life,” Cassilly said in a newsletter.

According to Cassilly’s public information officer, Sam Kahl, current projects would continue to be reviewed under the moratorium, but no permits or approvals would be granted.

“During this period of time, the administration would conduct a holistic review of the impact of these facilities to our county and the land use options available to address these matters,” Kahl said.