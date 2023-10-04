Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly again calls for removal of a County Council member

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly is once again calling for the removal of a County Council member because of their day job.

This time, Cassilly is targeting Aaron Penman now that Penman has returned to work for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. Penman, a sergeant who worked for the sheriff’s office for more than 23 years, returned to work recently after retiring in October 2022. He was elected to the County Council in the November general election.

Advertisement

In a letter to council President Patrick Vincenti, Cassilly said Penman’s employment with the sheriff’s office while serving as a council member violated a provision of the county charter. The provision in question states that council members “shall not hold any other office of profit or employment in the government of the State of Maryland, Harford County, or any municipality within Harford County.”

That provision was the same one the Cassilly administration used to sue council member Jacob Bennett in December, alleging that Bennett was unable to serve on the council while employed as a Harford County Public Schools teacher. The Maryland Supreme Court ruled in April that Bennett was able to hold both positions.

Advertisement

According to the sheriff’s office, Gahler waited until the Maryland Supreme Court’s full written opinion on Bennett’s case was released on Aug. 30 to decide whether to rehire Penman.

In its ruling, the state’s highest court determined that there was no conflict of interest because the school system is not an entity of the county or state government. In the ruling, the sheriff’s office is referred to in a footnote as an example of “non-County agencies that receive funding from the County.”

Cassilly wrote in his letter to Vincenti that he wanted the County Council to take “immediate action” to remove Penman from office “as he no longer meets the requirements for that public office set by the County Charter.” Vincenti responded Tuesday in a letter to Cassilly, saying that the Cassilly administration’s lawsuit against Bennett was “the proper way to challenge the qualifications of a Council Member.” Vincenti also said the County Council does not have the authority to file lawsuits of that nature.

Penman said he believes Cassilly’s efforts to have him removed are “retaliatory” after he accused the administration of an “unauthorized transfer” of county funds in violation of the county charter. He also alleged that the administration violated state wiretap statutes by monitoring emails between Penman and other county employees, along with phone records.

”I believe that the county executive has retaliated [against] me for bringing this to the county’s attention,” Penman said. He said he has no intention of resigning from the sheriff’s office or removing himself from the County Council.