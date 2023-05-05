Harford residents speak out against County Executive Bob Cassilly’s budget, in favor of HCPS funding, at public hearing

A majority of Harford County residents who spoke at Thursday’s public hearing on County Executive Bob Cassilly’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget were highly critical of Cassilly’s plans to cut funding for the public schools.

More than two-thirds of the 34 residents who spoke at the hearing opposed the budget and asked the County Council to fully fund the schools.

Cassilly’s proposal would give the schools $19.4 million less than this year’s budget and $39 million less than the Board of Education requested for fiscal 2024, which begins July 1. The school system had asked for an increase in funding to pay for, among other things, competitive teacher salaries and additional costs associated with the state-mandated Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform initiative.

Chrystie Crawford-Smick, president of the Harford County Education Association, was the first speaker of the night. The leader of the county teachers’ union urged the council to send the budget back to Cassilly.

“Please do not forget,” Crawford-Smick said, “we do not have bare minimum students. We do not have bare minimum educators. We don’t live in a bare minimum community. So, we deserve better than a bare minimum budget.”

After her speech, the room erupted in applause, which caused council President Patrick Vincenti to scold the crowd and warn that people would be asked to leave the chambers if there were any other outbursts.

The hearing was the first of two that will allow Harford County citizens to address the County Council regarding the budget. The second hearing will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

A rally was held before the hearing to protest Cassilly’s budget and call for more school funding. The Harford County Education Association, Harford County Democratic Central Committee and other community groups were present at the rally.

Several teachers spoke at the hearing, including Thomas Scher, who’s taught at Aberdeen Middle School for 28 years and said that HCPS was “not a special interest.”

“Some people are upset because their students are educated about things like politics,” Scher said. “We need an educated student body. The fact that students are learning about politics, the good and bad of it, is a good thing.”

Other residents spoke about the effect less funding would have on the public school system, including lower property values, less desire to raise children in the county, and the desire to leave Harford County altogether.

David Eyring, who is studying for his master’s degree at Towson University, said his dream for the past seven years has been to follow in the path of his teachers at Edgewood High School and become a Harford County high school teacher. He graduated from Edgewood High in 2016.

“However, this budget cut has made me feel great shame in my county,” Eyring said. “This budget cut tells me that Bob Cassilly does not care for his students, his teachers, and staff.

“Why would I choose to teach in a county that treats them like this?”

Some residents spoke in favor of Cassilly‘s budget, such as Susan Scott, president of the Harford County chapter of Moms for Liberty, a conservative political action group.

“I understand that the budget process is always contentious,” Scott said, “but the rhetoric and vitriol directed at the county executive for proposing a fiscally responsible budget that doesn’t raise the citizens’ taxes is reaching incendiary levels.”

But Danielle Bedsaul, president of the Association of Harford County Administrative, Technical and Supervisory Professionals, said: “We’re not attacking, we are advocating for our students.

“Our front lines are our classrooms, and our teachers are our troops on the front line fighting to give our students the best education and support possible,” Bedsaul said. “And just like in the military, we don’t leave our troops to fight on their own with bare minimum support.”