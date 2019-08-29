New Jersey man charged in fatal Route 24 crash in Bel Air turns himself in

The New Jersey man charged in the March crash that killed the president of Klein’s ShopRite and a 7-year-old on Route 24 in Bel Air turned himself in Wednesday night.
Carloo Everton Watson, of North Brunswick, N.J., was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday as the result of an ongoing investigation of the March 11 fatal collision at Route 24 and Ring Factory Road, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
At approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, Watson turned himself in to troopers at the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack.
Watson is being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond.
Watson, who was 49 at the time of the crash, was indicted by a Harford County grand jury on two counts of gross negligence manslaughter by motor vehicle, two counts of criminal negligence manslaughter by motor vehicle, and four counts of causing serious injury while using a cellphone.
He was driving the ShopRite tractor-trailer south on Route 24 in Bel Air around 7 a.m. March 11 when it crashed through a line of rush-hour traffic at Ring Factory Road and burst into flames as it came to rest.
Killed were Andrew Klein, 65, of Forest Hill and president of Klein’s Family Markets, and 7-year-old Tripp Johnson, a second-grader at William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary in Abingdon. Four other people were seriously injured.
An initial court appearance for Watson has not yet been scheduled.
Gross negligence manslaughter by motor vehicle is a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison with a $5,000 fine, while criminal negligence manslaughter by motor vehicle is a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of three years of incarceration with a $5,000 fine.
Causing serious injury while using a cellphone is a traffic offense that carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail with a $5,000 fine.