Carla Hayden to appear on ‘Chesapeake Farm and Bay to Table’

“Women’s History Month, A Culinary Journey” is the theme of the March 16 episode of “Chesapeake Farm and Bay to Table,” a virtual series produced by Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ Our Common Table that highlights Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses.
Joining Chef John and HCPL CEO Mary Hastler in the kitchen will be Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress, who is the first woman and the first African American to hold this post. Hayden previously served as the CEO of the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore from 1993 until her appointment in 2016.
During the episode, they will explore early American recipes along with the women who created them. It’s going to be a taste of culinary history and a how-to history class featuring St. Mary’s County stuffed ham and much more.
“We are so honored to have Carla Hayden join us on this episode that celebrates Women’s History Month because Carla is an outstanding role model for women,” said Hastler. “The recipes we make that evening will give our viewers the opportunity to learn more about the incredible women who created them.”
The program will be presented on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Advanced registration, including a valid email address, is requested. To sign up, visit HCPLonline.org. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with a link to the program and a unique password to access the event.
“Chesapeake Farm and Bay to Table” is presented in partnership with Harford County Public Library, Our Common Table, Shields’ restaurant Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, and 32nd Street Farmers Market.
The series provides a virtual excursion to Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses where the focus is on the abundance and variety of fare that is grown in the region’s rich soil and caught off its shores in the Chesapeake Bay. For information about future programs, visit HCPLonline.org.