Abingdon man charged with attempted murder after police chase that left 2 Harford sheriff’s deputies injured

An Abingdon man is accused of attempted murder and multiple other charges after he led law enforcement on a chase Thursday, dragging one Harford sheriff’s deputy and striking another with his vehicle, police said.
Jacob Michael Seaman, 33, of the 4000 block of Timothy Drive, is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder, two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, plus four counts of reckless endangerment, according to electronic court records.
Seaman was held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center after an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner Friday morning, according to online court records. He waived his right to an attorney during that appearance, records show. It is unclear if he has retained legal representation. A bail review hearing in Harford County District Court has been scheduled for Monday afternoon.
The two Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies are recovering from their injuries suffered following an attempted traffic stop and pursuit.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies assigned to the sheriff’s Crime Suppression Unit made a traffic stop on I-95 near the Route 24 underpass, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
When Deputy Austin Gentry approached the vehicle from the passenger side, the driver, now identified as Seaman, started to pull away, dragging Gentry as he fled the scene, police said.
Gentry, an eight-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, returned to his vehicle and began pursuit. The deputy was later taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Hospital in Bel Air where he was treated and released with minor injuries suffered during the incident.
Additional deputies and Maryland State Police Troopers joined the pursuit as Seaman’s vehicle continued onto Route 152 before turning right onto Old Joppa Road, police said.
Tire spike strips were deployed at the intersection of Old Joppa and Whitaker Mill roads near Fallston. Seaman did not stop at the intersection, however, striking Senior Deputy J. Nate Gerres and other vehicles, police said.
Seaman then fled the vehicle, but was taken into custody after a short foot chase, police said.
Gerres, a member of the sheriff’s office since 2004, was airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for injuries to his lower leg, police said.
No other officers or civilians were injured, according to police.
Detectives from the sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division have taken over the case.
Old Joppa Road was closed between Whitaker Mill Road and Route 1 for several hours Thursday while police collected evidence from the scene.